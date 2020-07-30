Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CARD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 89 ($1.10).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 43.65 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.70 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of $149.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.35.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

