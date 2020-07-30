Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.92

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and traded as high as $93.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 677,266 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.176712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

