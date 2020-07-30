Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,785 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $53.72 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

