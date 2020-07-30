Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $274.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

