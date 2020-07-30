Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

CSM stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

