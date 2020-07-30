Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $184,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.08.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.