Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.