Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,593. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

