Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,472 shares of company stock worth $92,930,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $202.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $204.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

