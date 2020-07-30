Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 215.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 34,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 32,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

