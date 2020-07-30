Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 180.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

