Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

