Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.19.

CB stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.