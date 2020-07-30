Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $276.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

