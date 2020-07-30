Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $12,557,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 352,182 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,980.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,238 shares of company stock valued at $174,536,223. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $252.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.65, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.