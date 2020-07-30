Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 810,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 755,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 209,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 430,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $54.32 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

