Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,314,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $634.24.

Shares of SHW opened at $647.63 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $659.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.