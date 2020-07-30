Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WBA opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

