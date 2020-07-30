Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 118.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,941,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,075,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 233,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

