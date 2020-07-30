Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,584 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.84.

