Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.