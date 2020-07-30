Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,707.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,665.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,718.61.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

