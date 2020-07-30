Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $173.00 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.