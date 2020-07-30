California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

