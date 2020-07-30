Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.