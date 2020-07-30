Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,377 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AFLAC by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

AFL stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

