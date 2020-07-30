Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $84,979,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

