Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

