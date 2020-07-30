Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

XYL opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

