Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 28,956 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $24.68.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

