Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,053.59 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,107.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $922.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $803.96.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

