Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,526 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after acquiring an additional 685,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

