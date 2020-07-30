Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,719 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of LSCC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

