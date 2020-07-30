Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 4,891 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

