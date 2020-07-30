Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 4,863 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

