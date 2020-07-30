Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SVMK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter worth $252,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SVMK by 41.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 509,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 17.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 96,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,319,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

