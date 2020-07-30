Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $253.79 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,302 shares of company stock worth $16,634,748 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

