Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $435,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 209.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

