Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.