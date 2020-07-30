Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.