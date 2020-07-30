Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

