Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Metlife by 12.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

