Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

EIX opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

