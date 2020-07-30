Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

NYSE DECK opened at $218.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $220.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.