Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $176,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other Cardlytics news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,984 shares of company stock worth $7,006,028. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.