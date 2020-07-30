Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fitbit worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.99. Fitbit Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

