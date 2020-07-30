Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

