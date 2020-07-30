Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 100.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after buying an additional 667,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,531,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 624,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after buying an additional 357,811 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

