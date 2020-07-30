Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CADE stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.01.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
