Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CADE stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

