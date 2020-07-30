Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 337.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

